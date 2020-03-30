News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 30, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

President Trump has extended national social distancing guidelines through April 30th. He says the highest number of deaths is likely to occur in about 2 weeks, around Easter.

There are now more than 3,500 cases of the virus in Louisiana. 151 people have died. The state is among the top in the nation for cases and deaths.

The coronavirus screening site at the Cajundome will be open from 8:30 am until 10:30 am today. On Sunday 42 individuals were screened– 35 were given the COVID-19 test.

An Acadiana family is speaking out in hopes that changes can be made to coronavirus screening and testing guidelines. They say their loved one is struggling to receive medical help after an accident during the pandemic.

Americans can expect coronavirus relief checks to be direct-deposited within 3 weeks. There will be a web-based application for those who don’t get direct deposit.

Some states are setting up highway checkpoints to monitor people entering from coronavirus hotspots like Louisiana. The governor of Texas says anyone entering their state from Louisiana must quarantine for 14 days.

Today is National Doctor’s Day! Show your appreciation by posting to social media, sending a card, or even surprising a hospital’s staff with goodies.

Scattered rain is possible today along with warm, humid, and mostly cloudy weather. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as temps climb into the upper 70s to low 80s today. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly this afternoon and tonight.