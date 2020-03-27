News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 27, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The House plans a voice vote today to pass the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Economic Stimulus Package. The Senate unanimously approved the bipartisan legislation late Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 2,305 people in the state have COVID-19 and 83 people have died from the virus.

LCG has announced changes to it’s COVID-19 screening process. Flu testing will no longer be required. Only patients showing symptoms and at high risk will be screened.

Vermilion Parish officials confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 in the parish as of noon on Thursday. A COVID-19 screening and testing site will be held daily from 10am to noon at the Erath/Delcambre Community Care Clinic.

Healthcare workers are making many sacrifices during the coronavirus pandemic to keep everyone safe. A local nurse here is advising everyone to listen to health protocols to stop the spread and avoid hospital visits until absolutely told necessary.

Two employees at two different state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, but there are still no confirmed cases in the state’s prison population as of yet.

Lafayette General Health is asking people to make homemade masks for patients. You can drop off the masks at Lafayette City Hall or the Cajundome from 8-10 am.

It’s a warm and humid morning across Acadiana with temps in the 70s and the possibility of dense fog. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high near 87°. Rain chances will be at 0%.