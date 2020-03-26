News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 26, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

A two trillion dollar relief package for Americans hard hit by the coronavirus crisis goes to the house after the Senate approved the measure late Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports the state now has 1,795 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 65 people have now died.

There are 37 cases here in Acadiana, Lafayette is still reporting the highest number of cases at 20. All parishes in Acadiana are reporting at least 1 case of COVID-19.

Lafayette’s Mayor-President says the economic impact of the coronavirus could be as great as the health risk. To help with that, they’ve put together a new website for businesses and employees — lafayette.org/covid.

Scammers are taking advantage of fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say people are more likely to lose money to a scam when they are socially or physically isolated from others.

Boyd Gaming, owners and operators of Evangeline Downs, requested an injunction to keep outside racers and trainers from staying at the facility in light of the Governor’s stay at home order. Friday they head to court to hear what the state racing commission has to say about it.

Approximately 150 people attended the COVID-19 screening in Iberia Parish Wednesday. 57 people were tested for the flu and coronavirus.

Vermilion Parish will open their first screening site today. The site will be open from 10 am until noon. Only those who are high risk will be screened at the Erath-Delcambre Community Care Clinic.

It’s a warm and humid morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60s and the possibility of dense fog. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87°. Rain chances will be at 0%.