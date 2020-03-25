News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 25, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Senate has reached an agreement on the third phase of a $2-trillion relief bill for businesses and American workers sidelined because of coronavirus.

President Trump has approved Governor John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration in Louisiana as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise statewide.

Iberia Medical Center will be hosting a COVID-19 screening Wednesday at North Lewis Elementary School from 9 am to 12 pm.

Lafayette General has designed a new way to ensure everyone is safe during COVID-19. Their ‘Health Anywhere’ app is a way patients can be seen by physicians at home which limits the amount of people inside the hospital.

The Governor’s definition of essential includes stores and farmers. The owner of a sugarcane farm says his workers are working as fast as possible to keep up with demand. An assistant manager at a major retail store for hardware says they’re essential because they provide supplies such as bleach, latex gloves, and respirators.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley is offering drive-thru confessions Monday through Friday from 11:30am to 12:30pm through the coronavirus pandemic.

May graduation ceremonies at LSU have been canceled. School officials say the decision was made in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A statewide burn ban has been issued. Private burning is only allowed with permission of the local fire department or local government. The ban goes into effect at 8 o’clock this morning.

It’s a warm and humid morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60’s and the possibility of dense fog. Skies will turn mostly sunny with a high near 85°. Rain chances will be at 0%.