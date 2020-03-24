News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 24, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Senate goes back to work this morning on a $2 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping American families and businesses recover from the impact of coronavirus.

There are now over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 cases in the state. 19 of those are right here in Acadiana. So far there have been 34 deaths statewide.

With the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order, many people have been wondering what are essential workers. We have a list of essential businesses and services here.

COVID-19 screening continues at the Cajundome today. The site will hope at 8:30 this morning and end at 10:30. If you are not sure if you need to be screened call 3-1-1 to answer a series of questions.

Grocery stores are seeing an influx of customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Albertsons is staying open for customers and adding extra hours for cleaning and sanitizing their stores.

As the pandemic spreads, health officials are asking everyone to do their part in stopping the growth of COVID-19. Volunteers have started making masks as a way to help out hospitals and others affected.

It is now against the law to hoard medical supplies in the U.S. with the intention of selling them at inflated prices. The President signed an executive order Monday.