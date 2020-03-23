News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 23, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a stay at home order to further fight the coronavirus pandemic. That order goes into effect today at 5 pm. News 10 spoke to residents in Lafayette and most agree with the mandate, hoping this will keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

Officials at LSU have moved to close campus following Edwards’ stay at home order. Classes are expected to remain online throughout the spring semester.

The Cajundome will re-open the COVID-19 testing site today from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. On Sunday the site screened 100 vehicles; 52 were given the coronavirus test.

The Lafayette Parish School System is pushing back the pick-up time for the system’s grab-and-go meals by one hour today. They’ll be available for pick up from 10:30 am until 1 pm.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana are working to protect the homeless from the coronavirus outbreak. They’ve turned St. Joseph Diner into a second shelter for clients.

The Senate failed to pass a nearly $2-trillion stimulus bill last night. Republican leaders say they’ll try to vote on the same bill again later today unless a bipartisan agreement can be reached.