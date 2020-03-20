News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 20, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to multiply within the United States, along with the number of deaths. Officials say that total will continue to rise as more people are tested

The Navy is sending two hospital ships to New York and California to help with the shortage of hospital beds.

There are ten COVID-19 deaths reported in the state, with over 390 cases reported. So far, 899 tests have been completed by the state lab.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish doubled from two to four. There are hundreds of people told to quarantine themselves while their COVID-19 tests results are pending.

St. Landry Parish officials confirmed their first case of coronavirus Thursday. The individual is isolated and not in an in-patient facility.

Thursday evening Iberia Parish reported its first coronavirus case.

State officials say that all Offices of Motor Vehicles across the state will be closed starting today. Online services will be available to the public.