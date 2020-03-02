News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 2, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

53-year-old Philip Wayne Dewoody was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Joyce Thomas. Dewoody is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.

The family of missing Ville Platte woman, Joyce Thomas, speak out hoping for her safe return home.

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Police in Welsh are investigating a homicide, after the body of 43-year-old Quentin Green was found after a welfare check.

A Breaux Bridge man is facing burglary and drug charges after being arrested on a warrant. He was found with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities in St Landry Parish are looking for this man who threw a brick through the window of Nuba fast food store. Police say he did not enter the store afterwards because of the alarm.

As teen dating violence awareness month comes to an end, a rally was held in Downtown Lafayette for survivors sharing their stories with Acadiana.

It’s a mild morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60’s as we stay mostly quiet today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70’s. A few spotty showers are possible throughout the day along with breezy conditions.