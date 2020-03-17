News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 17, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The CDC has issued new guideline for the next 15 days. All Americans should stay home from work and school, avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, and eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts.

Louisiana government leaders say they’re doing all they can to limit the spread of coronavirus across the state. There are 136 positive COVID-19 cases in 11 parishes. So far, three deaths have been reported.

LCG Mayor-President announced that movie theaters, as well as fitness clubs, and bars, closed at midnight last night. Now, restaurants will be operating with drive-thru, take out, and delivery only. There is also a curfew for minors.

232-HELP centers in Acadiana are partially activated now in response to COVID-19. Anyone with questions regarding the virus can text LACOVID to 898-211 or call 232-HELP.