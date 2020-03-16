News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 16, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Consolidated Government and health officials held a press conference to update the public on changes coming to Lafayette and surrounding areas in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC issued new guidance Sunday recommending against groups of 50 people or more gathering for the next eight weeks and urged organizers to cancel any large events and mass gatherings.

Medical screenings are taking place in 13 airports for passengers returning from Europe as part of President Trump’s coronavirus travel ban.

New York Mayor Bill Deblasio announced the nation’s biggest city will force its thousands of restaurants, bars and cafes to provide take out and delivery only.

Two people have died in Louisiana from the coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases is up to 103 in 10 parishes. So far over 200 people have been tested.

There will be no on-campus classes for the rest of the spring semester at LSU, moving more than 30,000 students to online courses by the end of the month.