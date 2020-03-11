News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 11, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

As the coronavirus continues to spread, various concerts, events and even St. Patrick’s Day parades are being either pushed to later dates or else canceled overall.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed three new potential cases of coronavirus bring the total in the bayou state to six.

Oil prices are plunging as a dispute among producers could lead to a global economy weakened because of the coronavirus. Gas prices in Lafayette are dropping and experts say it’s because of the impact of the coronavirus.

Owners are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19. A local business owner says challenges include a lack of supply because fewer workers due to quarantines. She says finding state side vendors with ready-to-purchase inventory makes a difference.

News 10 asked the Louisiana Parole Board why accused kidnapper Phillip DeWoody was released on parole 91 years early, despite opposition from his victims and law enforcement agencies. The parole board said it boiled down to rehabilitative programs DeWoody completed in prison.

The outside lanes of Johnston Street have been closed from East Broussard Rd. all the way to Maurice. Over the next few months DOTD will be installing j-turns to increase safety and traffic flow.

It was another big night for Joe Biden after winning Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan. Biden is the front-runner for the democratic nod; however Bernie Sanders is not backing down.

The Louisiana primary is Saturday April 4th. The deadline to register to vote online is this Saturday March 14th. Early voting begins March 21st.

The Cajundome Convention Center will host the Go Red for Women Luncheon today at 11:30 am. The Go Red for Women campaign is was created to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

It’s a mild morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60s and the possibility of dense fog. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 77°. Rain chances will be at 0%.