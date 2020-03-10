News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: March 10, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Louisiana has confirmed its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Jefferson Parish of a resident hospitalized in Orleans Parish. On the first day of the regular legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state will work quickly to assess if there’s any public risk.

Nationally, President Trump is meeting with republican congressional leaders to discuss economic measures in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Researchers at LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine are leading efforts to produce two types of vaccines that will be tested in the next few months to help prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Police in St. Martinville have found the body of Alfred Batiste– the man who’s been reported missing for three weeks. Police are treating this as an open investigation as they wait on the results of an autopsy.

Abbeville High School was evacuated Monday after an anonymous caller said he was going to blow up the school. Bomb dogs were brought in, but no explosives were found.

Despite looming health concerns across the country, the 2020 election is still in full swing, with another round of Democratic Primaries and caucuses taking place today. Voters head to the polls today in Michigan and five other states.

With the recent time change, the Duson Police Department is reminding drivers to keep a close lookout for students waiting on buses in the dark morning hours.

The City of Abbeville’s mayor is reminding citizens to rethink buying items online. He says internet purchases hurt their city. Economic development officials say they’re not exactly sure how much loss is coming from internet sales.

Scattered rain is possible again today along with warm and mostly cloudy weather. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as temps climb into the low to mid 70s today. Scattered showers and storms are possible.