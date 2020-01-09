News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 9, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Three Acadiana Catholics are being considered for sainthood. The youngest is Charlene Richard, she died 60 years ago from leukemia at the age of 12 and since has inspired people around the world.

Lafayette Parish School board members gear up for the process of finding a new superintendent. The board had on its agenda Wednesday a vote to take action on the notice of the vacancy a solicitation for applicants.

Joel Robideaux filed a counter-suit against Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, before he left office on Tuesday. The suit claims taxpayers are being overcharged to house inmates outside of the parish.

Attorneys of St. Martin Parish land owners argued before the Louisiana appellate court Wednesday. They are urging the Third Circuit Court of appeal to reverse a decision by a trial court to allow a pipeline company to expropriate their land.

Iran appears to be “standing down” after the Islamic Republic launched more than a dozen missiles on two bases housing U.S. troops. The President said there were no American casualties in the strikes in Iraq.

A number of fraudulent text messages informing individuals they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week. The U.S. Army recruiting command says these texts were not initiated by the command or the U.S Army.

Alcohol delivery is now available in Lafayette. Ambassador Wine and Spirits has launched the new service, through delivery app Drizly.

Walmart will host a wellness day on Saturday to offer customers low cost immunizations, free health screenings, and chance to speak to health professionals.

Not as cold this morning but still chilly and quiet with temps in the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be at 20%. It will be breezy at times too.