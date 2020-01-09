Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 9, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Three Acadiana Catholics are being considered for sainthood. The youngest is Charlene Richard, she died 60 years ago from leukemia at the age of 12 and since has inspired people around the world.

Lafayette Parish School board members gear up for the process of finding a new superintendent. The board had on its agenda Wednesday a vote to take action on the notice of the vacancy a solicitation for applicants.

Joel Robideaux filed a counter-suit against Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, before he left office on Tuesday. The suit claims taxpayers are being overcharged to house inmates outside of the parish.

Attorneys of St. Martin Parish land owners argued before the Louisiana appellate court Wednesday. They are urging the Third Circuit Court of appeal to reverse a decision by a trial court to allow a pipeline company to expropriate their land.

Iran appears to be “standing down” after the Islamic Republic launched more than a dozen missiles on two bases housing U.S. troops. The President said there were no American casualties in the strikes in Iraq.

A number of fraudulent text messages informing individuals they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week. The U.S. Army recruiting command says these texts were not initiated by the command or the U.S Army.

Alcohol delivery is now available in Lafayette. Ambassador Wine and Spirits has launched the new service, through delivery app Drizly.

Walmart will host a wellness day on Saturday to offer customers low cost immunizations, free health screenings, and chance to speak to health professionals.

Not as cold this morning but still chilly and quiet with temps in the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be at 20%. It will be breezy at times too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories