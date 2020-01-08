News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 8, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Pentagon confirmed that more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from inside Iran against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.

A Ukrainian airplane has crashed near the capital of Iran, killing at least 170 people. Mechanical issues were cited as a possible cause of the accident.

A new surveillance photo shows the closest moment before the deadly Lafayette plane crash on December 28th. And the NTSB released a preliminary report explaining what happened before, during, and after the crash.

At least one death is reported, and there are widespread power outages and damage, after a string of earthquakes culminating in a magnitude 6-point-4 quake hit Puerto Rico.

The Lafayette interim police chief Scott Morgan has notified its community relations committee that he fully intends to reschedule with them. This after the committee received a notice from the previous administration that the committee meetings have been suspended.

One Abbeville mother is working to put an end to gun violence after her teenage son was shot to death in 2017. Her 14-year-old son, Dylan Plowden, was killed on December 19, 2017, because of what she says was senseless gun violence.

New Iberia city officials are continuing to fight blight in the city by demolishing vacant, adjudicated properties.

Tenants in Renaissance Place Housing in Ville Platte are speaking out against poor and unsafe road conditions.

The Hub City officially ushered in the carnival season with the annual Mardi Gras flag raising ceremony Tuesday morning. The Krewe of Rio is the first to kick-things off with the Rio ball this Saturday at the Cajundome Convention Center.