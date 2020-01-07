News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 7, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Opelousas Police are now searching for the person responsible for opening fire on a woman sitting in a vehicle just after 10:30 last night. The shooting happened between the 600 and 900 block of Railroad Avenue. There is no suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police

After attempted abduction cases are on the rise, Carencro Police Chief David Anderson shares tips on how to stay safe and become more “police aware” of surroundings.

The Lafayette Chief of Police said he resigned to avoid turmoil within the police department and citizens of Lafayette. The Mayor-President said there is a nationwide search for his replacement. There is an interim in place, but he said he has no plans to run for the police chief job.

Outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says he leaves office with a sense of accomplishment. He says he’s not retiring. He says he’s just going to take his time and weigh out his options.

Iberia Parish officials will be voting to donate land to the DOTD Wednesday. Once the land is donated, the DOTD will be able to spend three million dollars allocated towards installing railroad crossing arms and lights.

As the LSU tigers prepare to take on Clemson in the college football playoff National Championship, officials are warning people of ticket scammers. Tickets sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or Scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify.

Preparations are underway at the Mercedes Benz Superdome for the championship game. The game takes place next Monday at 7 pm.

The Ragin Cajuns ended their season with an 11 to three record after defeating the Miami Redhawks 27 to 17 in the LendingTree Bowl. This is the Cajuns 1st bowl win since 2014.

It’s another chilly to cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40’s to 50’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny today with a high in the lower 60’s. It will be breezy at times. Rain chances will be at 0%.