News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 6, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette NAACP is speaking out against proposed changes for the police department from Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory.

A 28-year-old Bunkie man was killed during a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Landry Parish. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s office.

State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a Ville Platte woman dead Sunday afternoon. Police say the woman’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming SUV.

In Jeff Davis Parish, a Houston man was killed after he was struck while walking along Hwy 165 Saturday night. The crash is still under investigation.

An inmate of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has died following a fight with another inmate Saturday night. An autopsy is expected to be conducted this week.

The New Orleans Saints season came to an end yesterday with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The final score was 26 to 20.

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will take on the Miami Redhawks tonight in the Lending-Tree Bowl game. Kick off is at 6:30. You can watch the game on ESPN.