News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 31, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The US is advising against all travel to China because of the spread of the Coronavirus. The advisory came after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Senators wrapped up two days of questions for House managers and President Trump’s defense team. Senators are expected to vote today on whether to allow witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial.

A four-year-old accidentally set her family’s apartment on fire Wednesday night. Officials say she was playing with a candle when the bed caught on fire. No one was hurt.

Vitalant is preparing to head to the University of Louisiana at Lafaytette for a blood drive. A donor bus will be set up in front the Dupre library, Monday Febuary third.

The Lafayette Police Department is hosting a recruiting day next Saturday, February 8. We learned they started the recruitment days when they were losing more officers than they were getting in. That was before the recent pay raise in November.

A social media post and picture of what appears to be stained blood on an emergency room bed at Abbeville General Hospital has gone viral. The hospital says they have addressed the situation.

Work on the Basin Bridge starts back up tonight. The right lane of I-10 westbound will be closed from 9 tonight to 6 a.m. on Monday.

Downtown Alive has announced their musical lineup for the spring 2020 season. The season kicks off March 13th, with High Performance rocking the stage.

We’d like to invite you to tune in for the big game tailgate special airing tomorrow here on KLFY. With the big game on the horizon, you may be planning your watch party and looking for ideas on what type of food to serve. That’s at 5 pm tomorrow.

Isolated showers are moving out of Acadiana as our rain chance diminishes through the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps climb into the lower 60s today. Only spotty showers are possible the rest of the day.

