News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 30, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Scott Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late last night. Officials say the fire started when a four-year-old was playing with a candle. The fire has been ruled accidental.

Opelousas Police say they found a 12-year-old boy missing since Monday. He reportedly left home without permission on Monday afternoon.

Breaux Bridge Police are asking people to lock their car doors after a string of car burglaries. Thieves are checking every car for an unlocked door, grabbing cash, medicine, guns, and anything they can turn for profit.

St. Martinville Police are warning residents to look out for counterfeit one hundred dollar bills. The fake bills are intended for movies and say “for motion picture purposes” at the top of the bill.

A court motion has been filed accusing LCG of using inflammatory language in a lawsuit against Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber– regarding funding the parish jail. The court date to have those words struck from the record is March 9th.

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant and eight others is likely to generate scams exploiting fans’ eagerness for information and memorabilia. The Better Business Bureau is warning basketball fans to not let their mourning cloud their judgement.

Senators are set to resume questioning President Trump’s defense team and house managers today in the impeachment trial.