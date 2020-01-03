News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 3, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Two of the five victims who died in a Lafayette plane crash on Saturday were laid to rest on Thursday afternoon. 15-year-old Walker Vincent and his mom, 51-year-old Gretchen Vincent, had a joint funeral at Our Saviors Church.

The funeral for Robert Vaughn Crisp II will be held today. He was also on board the plane that crashed last weekend.

A celebration of life and memorial will be held tomorrow at Walter’s Funeral Home in Lafayette for the plane’s pilot, Ian Biggs.

Memorial services for sports reporter, Carley McCord will also be held tomorrow at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

In the last days of the Lafayette Consolidated Government, they’re holding special meetings for new tax districts, but there is a lawsuit against them that says they were created in a flawed way. Still, those that support them say they needed them years ago and they need them now.

Ian Paul Howard entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity in his attempted murder trial. He is accused of killing a Lafayette Police Officer and wounding three others.

The holiday season may be over, but scammers are sending phony emails and texts that looks like messages from major retailers instructing you to redeem reward points accrued during your holiday shopping.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government is breaking ground on their new animal shelter this morning. The new facility will have more room for animals, a pet surgery center and an outdoor area.