News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 28, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

State Police have issued a Level 2 Endangered Missing Children advisory on behalf of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are asking for help to locate 33-year-old Amanda Morgan of Chatham and her four young children. Dial 911 immediately if you have seen them.

Thieves are turning to a harder-to-detect method to scan credit cards and debit cards at gas stations. The internal skimmers are able to connect to Bluetooth to where you won’t see it on the outside and the crooks will be able to download your information without going back to the pumps.

State Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in New Iberia. The investigation comes after firefighters smelled petroleum while extinguishing the fire.

A 14-year-old student at Iota Middle School is in custody in connection with social media threats made against Iota Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. He is facing four counts of terrorism and one count of a bomb threat.

Recovery teams are in the process of removing bodies from the wreckage of the chopper crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter, and 7 others.

Lawyers for President Trump are expected to wrap up their opening arguments in his Impeachment Trial today. That means senators could begin asking questions.

The U.S. is preparing to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China– the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The death toll from the virus has surpassed 100 in China.

