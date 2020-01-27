News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 27, 2020

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in southern California. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter and seven others in the chopper also died. It went down just north of Los Angeles Sunday morning.

President Trump’s legal team returns to Capitol Hill today to deliver their second day of opening arguments in his impeachment trial.

Iota High, Middle, and Elementary schools will reopen today following a closure for most of last week due to threats made against the schools on social media.

Atchafalaya Basinkeepers hosted their annual fundraiser to help preserve Louisiana’s historic swamps and bayous.

The Basin Bridge repair project will start back up Friday. The right lane of I10 westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The construction was suspended over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

