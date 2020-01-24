Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 24, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Hundreds talked about Matthew Carter’s life for over two hours inside Comeaux High School cafeteria on Thursday.

A vigil was also held for 17-year-Kendall Thompson. He was shot to death in Jeanerette. Thompson’s funeral will be held Saturday.

Acadia Parish School Board officials have announced that Iota Elementary, Middle and High Schools will remain closed Friday due to the ongoing investigation into social media threats made to the schools.

Three New Iberia men are being called heroes after rescuing an elderly man from his burning home this week.

The suspect accused of setting fires to three Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish is scheduled for a change of plea hearing. That court date is set for next month.

Temperatures in the 40’s this morning. Satellite and radar shows partly cloudy skies this morning. Hour by hour forecast has temperatures in the 60’s this afternoon with no rain chance. Forecast for today–nice weather–seasonal feel.

