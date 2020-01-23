Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 23, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The entire Spartan family at Comeaux High School is mourning the death of Matthew Carter. One of his former teachers spent the entire class period she learned of his death to let her students mourn.

Coworkers of 17-year-old Matthew Carter spoke out about his death Wednesday. They want people to remember Matthew as a caring, loving young man with a big heart and huge smile.

In the case of Matthew Carter, where the suspects are 13 and 14, long-time St. Landry Parish DA Earl Taylor says in order to charge a juvenile as an adult, the law requires that person to be 15 years of age or older.

The United States census happens once every decade. This year, census takers will be going door to door to retrieve information, and experts are anticipating that scammers may try to take advantage of that process.

Senators return today for day two of opening arguments by House managers in the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. The President’s legal team is expected to present its case on Saturday.

Threats on social media is causing Iota Elementary, Middle and High School to be closed today. All other schools in Acadia Parish will be open.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2019 state individual income tax returns on Monday. The IRS will begin accepting federal tax returns that day as well.

