News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 22, 2020

Two men wanted in connection to shooting death of a 17-year-old Jeanerette man were arrested Tuesday night in Rapides Parish. George Bobb IV and McClellan Molo, both face charges of second degree murder.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old Palmetto man dead. Detectives have not named any suspects in connection to the shooting.

There will be extra security in place at Eunice High School after a bomb threat was posted to the internet. The school was searched and given the all clear by police overnight.

An Iberia Parish teen and her baby are missing. She is believed to be with her child’s father, 20-year-old Zonell Washington, of New Iberia.

17-year-old Matthew Carter is still clinging to life after being shot Saturday morning. You can donate blood for the victim at our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

According to public records obtained by News 10, former Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams failed to appear in court last week on charges of malfeasance in office and other felony charges. The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The Lafayette City and Parish councils agreed to split the public works department into three departments. Their reasons are better organization and so they can do more with less.

A Lafayette girl is trading in her birthday gifts for donations to give to local animal shelters in need. Eight year old Ella Conrad was inspired to collect items to bring to no kill shelters across Acadiana instead of receiving presents.