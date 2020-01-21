News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 21, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

17-year-old Matthew Carter is fighting for his life after a shooting early Saturday morning. Two juveniles, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested.

Family and friends of the teenager shot over this weekend are asking for your prayers. They are also asking for your blood donations. Anything donated to Matthew Carter at our Lourdes Hospital will go toward deducting his family’s medical bills.

Authorities are searching for these two men in connection with a deadly shooting in Jeanerette last week. Both are wanted on one count of second degree murder in the death of 17 year old Kendall Thompson.

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention month. Unfortunately, it happens in Louisiana and in every state in America. Local law enforcement says human trafficking can happen right here at home.

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump officially begins in Washington, D.C. Today. This will be the third time a U.S. President will be tried in the Senate with the possibility of being removed from office.

China’s government says it has confirmed human-to-human transmission of a deadly new strain of Coronavirus. The current outbreak is believed to be connected to a seafood market in central China.