News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 20, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Two suspects, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, are charged with attempted first degree murder after shooting another teen during a robbery. That teen remains in critical condition this morning.

Many people across Acadiana will gather today to observe Martin Luther King Day. The Lafayette MLK Committe will hold their 35th program at the MLK Recreation Center on Cora Street. It all begins with a flag raising ceremony at 8:30 this morning.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr holiday parade in Lafayette was held this weekend. The parade brought people out to remember the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The Lafayette Transit System is closed today due to the Martin Luther King Holiday. All services will resume tomorrow.

Two men are in custody following the shooting death of a Jeanerette teenager late last week. Authorities say more arrests are pending.

New Orleans City Officials are speeding up the process to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel. Engineers are shooting for an implosion to take place in mid-March.

LSU officials have announced two make-up days for students following the National Championship Game. Those make up days will happen Saturday, January 25th and February 8th.

The effort to restore the Roy House on UL’s campus is receiving $125,000 federal grant. The remaining money will need to be raised before the project can begin.

