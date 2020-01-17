News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 17, 2020

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The City of Scott remains under a boil advisory this morning- but Acadiana High School will remain open. Officials say bottled water will be provided to students and restrooms will function properly.

The mayor of Crowley is still searching for a new fire chief. He says he wants to be sure he makes a fair decision when appointing a new leader to the fire department.

A shooting suspect is dead this morning following a standoff with authorities Thursday that lasted for hours. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

President Donald Trump signed a trade agreement with China Wednesday committing China to purchase hundreds of billions of dollars in American goods and services. At Falcon Rice Mill in Crowley, they say this is an important step for the future of the rice industry.

The LSU Tigers have more National Championship celebrations this weekend! A parade will kick off the festivities Saturday at 11 am on the university’s campus.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard officially swore into office Monday, and he says he has big plans for his second term. He wants to improve 400 miles of roads in Iberia Parish and bring in more businesses.

Acadiana is gearing up for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday next week with several events this weekend- including in Lafayette and New Iberia.

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

