News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 16, 2020

The St Landry School System is trying to recover their computers after a cyber attack. They don’t know what damage is done, but they do know their system is not under ransom.

Experts are warning consumers to think twice before plugging in your phone to a public charging station. Thieves can take advantage of that by potentially downloading malware onto your device.

Authorities placed downtown Lafayette on lock-down after residents noticed a man carrying a shotgun. Police say it is not a crime to carry in Louisiana, and the way they responded to the call was protocol.

Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope wants 17 malfeasance charges accusing him of pocketing thousands of dollars in court fees dismissed.

The Scott Fire Department received nearly $400,000 in federal grant money. The Chief has hired three new firefighters and a number of part-time firefighters to support volunteers who have been covering the weekends.\

The DOTD says they will soon widen the 15-mile stretch of I-10 between Lafayette and the Basin Bridge. The department says they’ll expand the road from two lanes to three lanes in both direction.

The LSU football team will fly to Washington D.C. today. The Tigers are scheduled to meet area alum at the Kennedy Center and visit the White House.

Continuing the celebrations, all Raising Canes restaurants will give the first 100 customers a voucher for a free box meal with the purchase of one.