News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 15, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

A racial slur appeared on the front of a business in Lafayette. The owners say they are hurt by this. They’ve lived here many years, and they wish that this never would have happened.

Authorities are investigating attempted car burglaries in the Milton and Youngsville areas. Video surveillance footage shows an alleged burglar in the dark pulling on handles of residents’ cars.

A Krotz Springs family recovering after an EF2 tornado hit their family’s farm early Saturday morning.

The DOTD will begin construction on the Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay Friday. One lane will be shut down every weekend until January 27 for the project.

Lafayette School System want students to know there are consequences to their actions when they violate rules. Tuesday, parents learned more about a PowerPoint presentation students saw about threats of terrorizing bullying and vaping.

This weekend you can celebrate the LSU Tigers National Championship win in Baton Rouge. A parade is scheduled for Saturday morning, and a concert will follow at the stadium at noon.

Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebrations will begin this weekend here in Acadiana. There will be a musical extravaganza, youth pageant, parades and more. The actual holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 20th.

It’s a foggy and warm morning across Acadiana with temps in the 60s as we see more clouds today along with a few showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79°. A few showers are possible.