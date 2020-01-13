News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 13, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Governor John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term today, but following the inauguration, instead of celebrating with the traditional ball, the Governor and lawmakers will be attending the National Championship game instead.

The LSU Tigers will take on Clemson tigers in that championship game tonight at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Kick off is set for 7 pm.

Classes at LSU’s Baton Rouge campus are canceled today and tomorrow after students petitioned to be able to attend the game tonight. School officials agreed to the petition on Sunday.

Louisiana’s Academy Sports and Outdoors stores are geared up and ready to reopen following an LSU win in Monday night’s National Championship game.

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a car crash in Kaplan over the weekend. State Police say a vehicle crossed the center line in a curve and struck the other head-on.

A 28-year-old Breaux Bridge man is dead following an ATV accident over the weekend. He was killed when the ATV traveled off the road and hit a culvert.

Authorities say the parents of a seriously ill newborn have been arrested in Alabama after they took the child away from a Louisiana hospital.

Only four teams still have their Super Bowl dreams alive. The Tennessee Titans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Green Bay Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers.