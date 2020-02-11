News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 11, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police and State Police are investigating a shooting that left one subject dead.

22-year-old Holden Matthews pled guilty in Federal and State courts Monday. Matthews admitted to intentionally setting fire to three St. Landry Parish Baptist churches in March and April of 2019.

After Holden Matthews pleads guilty to charges against him. Mt. Pleasant’s Deacon Hines says this is the first step towards forgiveness.

A fifth and final state veterans cemetery will open in Jennings in March of 2020. Up to 50,000 veterans will be buried there.

Voting is underway in the New Hampshire primary. Democratic presidential candidates made last minute appeals to voters before the polls opened this morning.

The Secretary of State’s office has finalized the ballots for the Louisiana primary on April 4th. For the majority of local voters, the U.S. Presidential primary will be the only thing on the ballot.

CGI is seeking to fill 160 new positions for its operations across the state. Entry level and IT professionals are needed. The fair is from 3:30 to 6:30 this afternoon at 538 Cajundome Boulevard.