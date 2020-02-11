Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 11, 2020

Passe Partout

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police and State Police are investigating a shooting that left one subject dead.

22-year-old Holden Matthews pled guilty in Federal and State courts Monday. Matthews admitted to intentionally setting fire to three St. Landry Parish Baptist churches in March and April of 2019.

After Holden Matthews pleads guilty to charges against him. Mt. Pleasant’s Deacon Hines says this is the first step towards forgiveness.

A fifth and final state veterans cemetery will open in Jennings in March of 2020. Up to 50,000 veterans will be buried there.

Voting is underway in the New Hampshire primary. Democratic presidential candidates made last minute appeals to voters before the polls opened this morning.

The Secretary of State’s office has finalized the ballots for the Louisiana primary on April 4th. For the majority of local voters, the U.S. Presidential primary will be the only thing on the ballot.

CGI is seeking to fill 160 new positions for its operations across the state. Entry level and IT professionals are needed. The fair is from 3:30 to 6:30 this afternoon at 538 Cajundome Boulevard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories