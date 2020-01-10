News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 10, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Three people are behind bars in connection with shots being fired in New Iberia on Monday. No one was hurt. All three suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in Ville Platte. Police say four people were shot at, one of them was grazed by a bullet.

A Jeanerette police officer is on leave after allegedly using excessive force when making an arrest at a New Year’s party. The police department has concluded their investigation and sent the investigation to the Mayor’s office for review.

A Breaux Bridge man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested. Authorities say he was wanted in an October 12th shooting, where one man was killed.

Walmart will host a wellness day on Saturday to offer customers low cost immunizations, free health screenings, and chance to speak to health professionals.

The LSU and Clemson Tigers will face each other in the National Championship game Monday night in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Kick off is set for 7 pm.

A Lafayette family is divided between LSU and Clemson playing in the biggest game for college football. Three out of the six members of the Tuten family are LSU fans while the other three are rooting for Clemson in the college football playoff national championship game on Monday.