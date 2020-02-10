Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 10, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

A Lafayette man is facing several charges after, police say, he pointed a gun at an officer. The officer did fire his weapon at the suspect; however no one was hit. The officer is on paid administrative leave.

A St Martinville man is dead after the ATV he was riding was hit by a vehicle. Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. If you know anything about this crash, call State Police.

A house was destroyed by a fire on East Broussard Rd on Saturday morning. Officials say everyone inside got out safely, but the house is not normally occupied. An arson investigation is underway.

A man swallowed a baggie of crystal meth while running from police in Kaplan. Police say he violently resisted while being taken into custody. He also refused medical attention.

New Iberia residents are speaking out against violence in their neighborhoods and offer suggestions on changes that need to be made.

Democratic Presidential candidates are making last minute appeals to New Hampshire voters before the polls open tomorrow. The race is still up for grabs– only about 4 in 10 likely voters say they’ve definitely made up their minds on a candidate.

The line-up for this year’s festival international is out! And KLFY’s own Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco will take the stage along with more than 60 others from around the world.

Warm, breezy, humid, and cloudy today with scattered rain possible. Skies will stay cloudy with a high in the mid 70’s. It will be breezy at times and scattered rain is possible, mainly north of I-10.



Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
