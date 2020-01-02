News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: January 1, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

A Grand Coteau police officer is recovering this morning after being shot during a routine traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. The names of the officer and the suspect have not been released.

Funeral services for Gretchen and “Walker” Vincent will be held today. The mother and son were killed when a plane they were traveling in crashed on Saturday.

Visitation begins this morning for Robert Vaughn Crisp II. He was also a passenger in the plane that crashed in Lafayette on Saturday.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is mourning the loss of former athletic director David Walker. He passed away on Tuesday.

Louisiana lawmakers are entering 2020 with some unfinished business in Baton Rouge. House and Senate leaders will be selected, and they’ll have to decide how much money the state will spend next year.

On January 1, 2020 Acadiana’s first new years baby was born at 12:30 am. She’s a healthy baby girl named Mya.

The new year is here and so are the goals for 2020. For Acadiana those seem to include finance, friendship, health, and following your passion.