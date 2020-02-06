News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 6, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Republican-led Senate voted to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment – Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s says two teens are suspected of gang activity after pulling out a high-powered rifle after a soccer game at Beau Chene High School.

Local consumers have stated they’ve been targeted by people pretending to be door-to-door charity solicitors. One victim says the solicitor was from the local Boys and Girls Club. A representative from the non-profit organization says they have no affiliation with door-to-door solicitors.

Doctors are weighing in on the new super drug officials are calling “gray death.” They say the drug has 3 main ingredients: heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil– a drug used to tranquilize elephants.

A case of the Coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday in Wisconsin, bringing the number of cases in the US to at least a dozen.

There are five confirmed cases of Mumps at LSU. State medical professionals haven’t found any evidence that the outbreak is linked to the school, or one particular place.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice officially announces he’s run for Lafayette City Marshal. He held his official campaign kick off at the Cajundome last night.

The Lafayette City-Parish council will meet next month to discuss the future of new economic development districts. The Northway Economic Development District will focus on redevelopment on the Northside if funding is approved.