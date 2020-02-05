News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 5, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The City of Baldwin is dealing with its biggest problem with a new piece of technology. Smart water meters will help them count a significant portion of missing water.

An Ohio police officer says he overdosed on a deadly drug called “Gray Death” in 2017 after being exposed during a drug bust. The drug was recently found in Louisiana for the first time.

Police anticipate making an arrest on the woman shot in a parking lot in Breaux Bridge. The Chief says the shooting stems from an altercation inside the store that moved into the parking lot.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to several statues at a cemetery in Forked Island. A relative of someone whose grave was vandalized is hurt and hopes authorities can find who’s responsible.

Investigators have recovered the skull of a man who has been missing for 7 years in St. Landry Parish.

Today is the final day of President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, it is expected to end with an acquittal.

President Trump was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to deliver his third State of the Union address. The President focused on economic and foreign policy issues in his speech.

A local non-profit in downtown Lafayette is an incubator for arts and culture in Acadiana. Cite Des Arts gives local artist a space to create and push show they work to the public.

Heavy showers and storms are possible today along with a low threat for severe weather. Skies will be cloudy as temps climb into the low 70s today. Showers and storms are likely late this afternoon and throughout tonight. Breezy conditions are back again.