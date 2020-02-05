Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 5, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The City of Baldwin is dealing with its biggest problem with a new piece of technology. Smart water meters will help them count a significant portion of missing water.

An Ohio police officer says he overdosed on a deadly drug called “Gray Death” in 2017 after being exposed during a drug bust. The drug was recently found in Louisiana for the first time.

Police anticipate making an arrest on the woman shot in a parking lot in Breaux Bridge. The Chief says the shooting stems from an altercation inside the store that moved into the parking lot.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism to several statues at a cemetery in Forked Island. A relative of someone whose grave was vandalized is hurt and hopes authorities can find who’s responsible.

Investigators have recovered the skull of a man who has been missing for 7 years in St. Landry Parish.

Today is the final day of President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, it is expected to end with an acquittal.

President Trump was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to deliver his third State of the Union address. The President focused on economic and foreign policy issues in his speech.

A local non-profit in downtown Lafayette is an incubator for arts and culture in Acadiana. Cite Des Arts gives local artist a space to create and push show they work to the public.

Heavy showers and storms are possible today along with a low threat for severe weather. Skies will be cloudy as temps climb into the low 70s today. Showers and storms are likely late this afternoon and throughout tonight. Breezy conditions are back again.

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

