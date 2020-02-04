News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 4, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured. Police have arrested a female suspect.

An Evangeline Parish father is speaking out against the town of Mamou and what he calls a ‘pit bull problem’ after his son is bitten in the face.

A new deadly drug is being found in Louisiana for the first time. Officials are calling it “gray death.” They say just touching the drug could kill you.

EVALI is the name the Centers for Disease Control has given to the dangerous, newly identified lung disease linked to vaping. Three people in Louisiana have now died from complications related to illness caused by vaping, with the third death in Lafayette Parish.

Today, Dulles Drive from Westgate Road to North Domingue Avenue will be closed. Lafayette Public Works says the closure is weather dependent and is scheduled to begin before lunch time.

A town hall on Dulles Drive provided new details on the 10 million dollar project. 15,000 People travel the road everyday and those who live most close to it are worried their neighborhoods will be turned into detours.

We’re still waiting for results from the first contest of the 2020 election. The Iowa caucus results are delayed due to technology problems and quality control checks.

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress and the American people tonight.

Scattered rain is possible today along with warm, breezy, and mostly cloudy weather. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as temps climb into the mid 70s today. Scattered showers are possible along with more breezy conditions.