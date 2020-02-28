News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 28, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The South Carolina primary is tomorrow and a new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden may be poised for a big win.

The CDC says the coronavirus poses ”a low risk” to the American public. Coronavirus fears sent stocks plunging again, with the Dow suffering its biggest one-day point loss ever. China remains hardest hit, with more than 27 hundred deaths.

Researchers with Tulane are working to tackle the global health crisis. A live sample of the coronavirus is now at the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington.

A warning for parents about a new viral trend on social media that’s leading to children getting severely injured. It’s called the “skullbreaker challenge”. People familiar with it say there needs to be a stop to this troubling trend.

New Orleans is one of eight major transportation hubs for methamphetamine, according to the DEA. This month the DEA launched Operation Crystal Shield to combat the transportation of the drug.

A new 49.74 acre industrial park has been announced in St. Martin Parish. Spanish Trail Industrial Park will bring the number of certified sites in the region to 16.

This Sunday, one of the last Buffalo soldiers will be a guest rider at the Heritage Parade in Lafayette. The parade will start at 2 pm at True Vine Ministries and end at Super 1 Foods.

The Diocese of Lafayette Jubilee of the Word marathon is underway in Opelousas. It’s a 5-day event where the Bible will be read from cover to cover. Sunday is the last day.