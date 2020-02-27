News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 27, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Ville Platte city council has approved pay raises for the city police department. Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says she hopes this will lead to an increase in officers on the force.

Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on West Simcoe Street Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was captured in surveillance video.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says his officers took part in Autism training because they’re seeing more encounters with both adults and children diagnosed with autism. The training was hosted by the Carencro Police Department.

Five teenagers in Mississippi are charged with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly on Monday. Four of the suspects are being held on a one million dollar bond.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is joining a bipartisan, mutli-state investigation into Juul Labs. The coalition is looking into the company’s marketing and sales practices.

Congressman Ralph Abraham says he is not seeking another term as Louisiana’s 5th district US Representative. The decision is part of a campaign promise he made to only serve 3 terms.

Jury duty scams are targeting people preying on the fear of law enforcement. Scammers are successfully using threatening calls and intimidating emails to scare people into paying up.