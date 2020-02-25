Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 25, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

After Opelousas Police responded to a shooting that left three people injured this weekend, Police Chief Martin McLendon says gun violence in the city needs to stop

The Queen Evangeline’s parade was a safe one and that’s because certain measures were taken. Barricades across the route and float driver training are two keys to a safe and fun Acadiana Mardi Gras.

State Police are warning Mardi Gras revelers to beware of pickpockets if you’re planning to head to New Orleans. They have made numerous arrests and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen items from pickpocket suspects.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras continues today at Cajun Field. It will feature live music and rides. The carnival opens at 11 this morning and closes at 6 tonight.

the Krewe of Bonaparte held their coronation ball Monday night. This year’s theme was “Bonaparte Fools with Mother Nature.”

The Hallmark Channel wants to make some dogs at the St. Landry Parish Animal Rescue Shelter, Hollywood stars with their TV special “Tails for Joy.”

Seven Democratic Presidential candidates are getting ready for tonight’s debate in South Carolina, co-hosted by CBS News. It’s the 10th debate so fa, and the last before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests.

Happy Mardi Gras! It’s a cool and foggy morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50s as we stay quiet for your Fat Tuesday! Skies will be partly cloudy today with a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances will be at 0%.

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

