News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 25, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

After Opelousas Police responded to a shooting that left three people injured this weekend, Police Chief Martin McLendon says gun violence in the city needs to stop

The Queen Evangeline’s parade was a safe one and that’s because certain measures were taken. Barricades across the route and float driver training are two keys to a safe and fun Acadiana Mardi Gras.

State Police are warning Mardi Gras revelers to beware of pickpockets if you’re planning to head to New Orleans. They have made numerous arrests and recovered thousands of dollars in stolen items from pickpocket suspects.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras continues today at Cajun Field. It will feature live music and rides. The carnival opens at 11 this morning and closes at 6 tonight.

the Krewe of Bonaparte held their coronation ball Monday night. This year’s theme was “Bonaparte Fools with Mother Nature.”

The Hallmark Channel wants to make some dogs at the St. Landry Parish Animal Rescue Shelter, Hollywood stars with their TV special “Tails for Joy.”

Seven Democratic Presidential candidates are getting ready for tonight’s debate in South Carolina, co-hosted by CBS News. It’s the 10th debate so fa, and the last before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests.

Happy Mardi Gras! It’s a cool and foggy morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50s as we stay quiet for your Fat Tuesday! Skies will be partly cloudy today with a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances will be at 0%.