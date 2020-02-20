News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 20, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Police in New Orleans say a woman was struck and killed by a parade float as the city celebrated Mardi Gras. The woman hasn’t been identified.

A Eunice man was arrested for possessing and sharing images of child pornography. State Police say Kevin Briscoe shared the images with undercover investigators.

The mayor of Ville Platte is calling State Police to come and help assist the officers of her town. Both local businesses and local law enforcement said they are willing to accept the extra help.

A St. Martinville Police Officer was fired Tuesday after making over two dozen errors on multiple incident reports.

The CDC reports a second wave of the flu virus this flu season. Health professionals say its a stain of virus that’s deceptive. People are sick but able to move about and that leads to the virus spreading even more.

Microsoft announced that they are no longer providing technical assistance, software updates, or bug fixes for Windows 7. Scammers are confusing Windows users into paying to update what scammers are saying is their expiring Windows license.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a Heritage Walk for the La Place neighborhood, one of Lafayette’s oldest neighborhoods. The walk begins at 9 o’clock Friday morning.

Showers stay likely this morning with rain chances diminishing this afternoon as we turn colder and windy. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps fall into the 40s today along with windy conditions. Widespread rains will slowly end through the day.