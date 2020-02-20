Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 20, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Police in New Orleans say a woman was struck and killed by a parade float as the city celebrated Mardi Gras. The woman hasn’t been identified.

A Eunice man was arrested for possessing and sharing images of child pornography. State Police say Kevin Briscoe shared the images with undercover investigators.

The mayor of Ville Platte is calling State Police to come and help assist the officers of her town. Both local businesses and local law enforcement said they are willing to accept the extra help.

A St. Martinville Police Officer was fired Tuesday after making over two dozen errors on multiple incident reports.

The CDC reports a second wave of the flu virus this flu season. Health professionals say its a stain of virus that’s deceptive. People are sick but able to move about and that leads to the virus spreading even more.

Microsoft announced that they are no longer providing technical assistance, software updates, or bug fixes for Windows 7. Scammers are confusing Windows users into paying to update what scammers are saying is their expiring Windows license.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a Heritage Walk for the La Place neighborhood, one of Lafayette’s oldest neighborhoods. The walk begins at 9 o’clock Friday morning.

Showers stay likely this morning with rain chances diminishing this afternoon as we turn colder and windy. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps fall into the 40s today along with windy conditions. Widespread rains will slowly end through the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar