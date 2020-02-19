News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 19, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Sean Grebinger, the estranged husband of missing Breaux Bridge mother Crystal Grebinger, is now in custody in Brazil. He was arrested on Tuesday.

A son is accused of stabbing his father to death in Opelousas. He is now behind bars.

A Jennings police officer arrested a man wanted for murder in Honduras after pulling him over for speeding on I-10.

Parents at Opelousas Jr. High want answers from school staff after their children tell them violent behavior is on the rise.

Downtown Lafayette is one of five economic development taxing districts voted on last night by both city and parish councils. A taxing district is basically an area where a special tax is levied for a particular reason.

The former Rayne Animal Shelter has been overturned to Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue. Each dog receives vet care meaning as a non-profit, the rescue is in constant need of monetary donations.

Jennings American Legion Hospital is the first health care facility in southwest Louisiana to unveil new germ-fighting technology. Tru-D will help cut down infections by using UV light to clean surfaces of the hospital.

Insurance commissioner Jim Donelon says single women should pay more for car insurance. He says single women pay higher premiums than married women because of accounting data that’s used in 50 states.

Cooler air is slowly moving into more of Acadiana this morning as skies remain cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Skies will stay cloudy with a high in the low 60s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day and some areas will turn much cooler, especially I-10 and northward.