News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 18, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Yesterday was the tale of two meetings. A new group against Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory questioned his decision before and in office. Meanwhile, a concerned citizens group listened to the Mayor-President’s pitch for the future and questioned him on what’s ahead.

The Economic Development District Board of Directors will meet for the first time today to discuss the taxing of the special districts. City-Parish council members will meet at 6 pm to outline specific projects within the districts.

UL Lafayette will offer vaccines to students after one student was diagnosed with mumps. Officials say this case is not related to the outbreak at LSU.

An ATM in Lafayette that someone tried to break into has been hauled away from its position on Johnston Street near Ridge Road. If you have information on the suspect or suspects responsible call your local police or crime stoppers.

After recent arrests of illegal weapon possessions. Opelousas Police are cracking down on gun violence in the city.

Senator Bill Cassidy toured SLCC’s virtual hospital in Lafayette on Monday. The virtual hospital is a simulated hospital where students can train on life-like patient simulators.

Wade Berzas was released after being in the hospital for 52 days. He was the lone survivor of the plane crash that claimed the lives of 5 others.

Five people from Texas are now in jail after allegedly trying to steal ATMs from multiple bank locations in Baton Rouge while driving reportedly stolen vehicles.

The DOTD says construction on Berard Street in Breaux Bridge will be finished in May.

Temperatures in the 60s this morning. Satellite and radar shows a lot of clouds across the area. A dense fog advisory remains in effect. Hour by hour has temperatures rising into the 70s later this afternoon. Forecast for today–mild temperatures–rain chances increasing.