News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 17, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Authorities are searching for those responsible for destroying an ATM at the Chase Bank on Johnston St. over the weekend. Police say who did it did not get any money out of the ATM.

Two suspects are in custody in Texas after robbing a pizza delivery driver in Ville Platte over the weekend. They will face multiple charges when they are extradited back to Evangeline Parish.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect who planted credit card skimmers in area gas stations in Iberia Parish. Anyone with information is urged to call Iberia Crime Stoppers.

The deadline to register to vote in the Louisiana primary on April 4th in-person is March 4th and March 14th online. This is the only Louisiana election that is a closed party primary.

Funeral services for former Lafayette City Government and community leader Al Thierry will begin at 11 am tomorrow at St. Pius Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 9 am until the time of service.

