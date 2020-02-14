News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 14, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an abuse and neglect case on a property in Duson. A man who used to live by there describes a horrific scene, and says he’s glad to see the man and the dogs now safe

Opelousas Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened on January 6th. The victim, a woman, was shot four times and survived.

A Lafayette woman says her daughter attempted suicide after being constantly bullied at a local elementary school.

A massive search for a South Carolina girl has ended in tragedy. Authorities launched a homicide investigation following the discovery yesterday of the body of six-year-old Faye Swetlik. She was last seen Monday afternoon.

Health officials in San Antonio, Texas confirm a patient in quarantine has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. That brings the number of infections in the US to 15.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to protect themselves from tax scams. Taxpayers are urged to watch out for tax scams that can drain bank accounts, damage credit ratings, and even, get them into trouble with the law.

UL Baseball’s season opener game is tonight at 6 pm. There will be a tribute to honor the late Tony Robicheaux. The first 3,000 fans will receive a special Robichaux “36” commemorative poster.

The Mardi Gras festivities kick into high gear in parts of Acadiana this weekend!

Cold and breezy this morning as temps continue to fall into the 30’s but sunshine is back today! Skies will be mostly sunny today with temps climbing into the upper 50’s this afternoon. Conditions will stay breezy throughout the day.