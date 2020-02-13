News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: February 13, 2020

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

An 8-year-old is fighting for his life after being injured in a drive-by shooting that happened in Iberia Parish Tuesday afternoon. One man was arrested in connection.

The Vermilion Parish School District is planning to address all students in Erath after the second bomb threat in less than a week.

The Lafayette Parish School Board voted not to add portable buildings to the campus of Southside High School. The school isn’t expected to reach capacity until the 21-22 school year.

The Better Business Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, and the U.S. Census Bureau are warning those individuals who are looking for employment to be on guard for census job scams.

Barricades are going up today along the first half of the Rio Mardi Gras parade route in Lafayette from East Simcoe Street to East Vermilion Street.

