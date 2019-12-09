Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 9, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Police in New Iberia are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting. Dominic George faces multiple charges including first degree murder, and attempted first degree murder. One person was killed, another injured in the shooting.

Two people are dead after a hit and run in St. Landry Parish. A third person was injured. The make and model of the car has not been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in St. Landry Parish. A man’s body was found in a gulley near the Acadiana – Blossom Road area in Opelousas.

A volcano on a small New Zealand island, popular with tourists, erupted on Monday, killing at least five people. Dozens of others are still either missing or injured.

Three central Louisiana men have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of Dallas police officer Amber Guyger who shot her unarmed neighbor in his home.

The Louisiana DCFS says about 49,000 of the 810,000 people in the state who rely on the federal food stamp program could lose benefits based on the Trump Administration’s new work requirement rules.

KLFY and Food Net’s food for families food drive takes place tomorrow. You can click here for a full list of drop off locations in your area.

Lafayette also kicked off their Christmas season with the Zydeco boss, Keith Frank on Friday. Before the concert began the city’s Christmas tree was lit in downtown Lafayette.

Milder but still cool this morning across Acadiana with temperatures in the 60’s as we see low rain chances return today. Today, skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70’s.  A few showers are possible along with breezy conditions.  Rain chances will be at 30%.

