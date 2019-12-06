News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 6, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Four people, including two suspects, were killed in a shooting after they carjacked a UPS truck and led police on a long chase in South Florida.

The House of Representatives could vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump by Christmas. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the go-ahead Thursday for the House Judiciary Committee to begin drafting articles.

The Senate passed permanent funding for America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other minority serving institutions.

The US Department of Agriculture announced it has finalized requirement rules that should end food stamp eligibility for 700,000 Americans.

The rule restricts the ability of states to extend benefits beyond 90 days. It goes into effect April first.

A $15 million revitalization project is heading to the Four Corners area of Lafayette. The money will tear down the Less Pay Motel for future development and transform the old Coca-Cola bottling plant into artist-affordable housing.

A Port Barre High School student is facing expulsion after passing out from THC-laced gummy bears at school. The student says a classmate gave him the gummies, and he had no idea that they were laced with THC.

The Better Business Bureau receives hundreds of complaints a year about “pop-up” shops in retail spaces in downtown areas and malls. “Pop-up” shops can be fun, but experts warn to be mindful if you choose to buy from one of them.

Temperatures are in the 50’s and 60’s this morning. Satellite shows clouds across the area with a few showers. Hour-by-hour has temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s this afternoon. Forecast for today–warm temperatures and clouds with a few showers possible.