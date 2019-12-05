News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 5, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Officials say a US sailor shot three civilian shipyard workers, killing two, at joint base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu. The shooter later took his own life.

For the third time this semester Lafayette High School had to affect their school day because of a threat.

Lafayette Police say no bomb was found on campus, but they haven’t made an arrest as of Wednesday night.

The St. Martinville Police Department is seeking assistance from State Police to investigate who leaked confidential information from the police chief’s personnel file. The investigation comes after an anonymous source delivered copies of Police Chief Ricky Martin’s high school equivalency diploma, or GED, to city officials and claimed the GED was falsified.

In day-long hearings, three constitutional scholars invited by Democrats said President Trump’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine met the definition of an impeachable abuse of power.

George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the deadly shooting of Trayvon Martin, is suing the Florida teen’s parents, family attorney, the attorney’s book publisher and prosecutors who tried the case for defamation.

Two weeks ago, several Louisiana DMV’s were the victim of a ransomware attack that hit computer servers and disrupted critical functions across the state. Many of the DMV branch locations remain closed as state workers try to recover.

Savoie’s foods will get a 12 point 7 (m) million dollar expansion of the company’s food production facility near Opelousas. The project is expected to be complete by August next year.