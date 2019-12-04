News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 4, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY)– Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

The Lafayette City Parish Council is moving forward with getting the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office some much-needed funding. The law enforcement agency recently cut 42 jobs and multiple programs. We’ll have to wait until the final meeting of the year on December 17 to see if it will ultimately pass.

The St. Martinville Police Chief is accused of falsifying his GED. Chief Ricky Martin says the allegations are false and is now investigating to find out who released his GED from his personnel file.

After multiple pedestrians were hit and killed along busy roads, Louisiana State Police warn drivers and pedestrians about laws and safety importance.

One woman spoke exclusively with News 10 about how she was allegedly almost abducted while running in a local neighborhood. She says she wants other people to know, especially women, her situation could happen again.

The House Judiciary Committee holds its first public impeachment hearing today. The House Intelligence Committee approved a report that concluded that the president sought to misuse his office for personal and political gain.

California Senator Kamala Harris is the latest Democrat to exit the White House race. Harris said her campaign didn’t have enough money to continue.

Today, we highlight one woman impacting Acadiana. Dr. Louella Cook is known for creating the very first charter school in Lafayette, encouraging students from all walks of life to reach their fullest potential.

Temperatures are in the 40’s this morning. Satellite shows some fog out there. Hour by hour has temperatures rising into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s this afternoon. Forecast for today is sunny and comfortable.